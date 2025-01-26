SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 98,899 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Vale by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

