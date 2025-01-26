SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,089 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 558,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,929,000 after purchasing an additional 78,164 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $785,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 95,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 43,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.77. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $965.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.