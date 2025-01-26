SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,095,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Waters by 34.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,757,000 after buying an additional 100,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Waters by 37.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,005,000 after buying an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waters by 3,627.0% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waters by 71.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 140,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $410.95 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $416.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.52. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. Waters had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $740.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.71.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

