SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 106,533 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Informatica by 398.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,042,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Informatica by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 826.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after buying an additional 1,324,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Informatica by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after buying an additional 311,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Informatica by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after buying an additional 237,876 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Informatica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Informatica from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. This represents a 6.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.75 on Friday. Informatica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50.

Informatica announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

