SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 49,609 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 643.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,609 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Semtech by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 128.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 100.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the period.

Semtech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Semtech had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $401,934.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,127.94. This represents a 63.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imran Sherazi sold 1,338 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050. This trade represents a 98.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $917,305. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

