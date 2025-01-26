SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 75,038 STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.09. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

