SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,610 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,973,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

XOP opened at $140.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $124.12 and a 52-week high of $162.49.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

