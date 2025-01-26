SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 137.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 58,362 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,541,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,078,000 after acquiring an additional 227,388 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vontier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Vontier stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

