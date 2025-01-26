Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 47.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 105,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,375,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,432,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.18.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $304.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

