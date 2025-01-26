SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.73% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 398.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 114.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,972 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 240.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 37,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLOP opened at $31.19 on Friday. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.