Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Purchases 553 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,003,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,243.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,909,000 after buying an additional 627,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,077,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,978,000 after buying an additional 586,418 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,109,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,663,000 after buying an additional 357,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 781,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 305,548 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 5.3 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.96. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.



The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

