Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 239,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.