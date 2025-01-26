Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,349 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $1,180,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,053,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after purchasing an additional 239,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
