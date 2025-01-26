iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Shares Purchased by Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Free Report) by 500.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,743,000.

Get iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IRBO stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $35.13.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.