Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,150 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,434,000 after purchasing an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,525 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

