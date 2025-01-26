Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Acquires 176 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,425,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,665,000 after buying an additional 1,154,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,012,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,707,000 after acquiring an additional 813,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,123,000 after purchasing an additional 231,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 523,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $769,689.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,664.63. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,715 shares of company stock worth $3,433,500 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.6 %

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

SNX opened at $142.34 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.38.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

