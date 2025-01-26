Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 39.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $18.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

WEN stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.10. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

