Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $213.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRV. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. The trade was a 21.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $4,861,329. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,798,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

