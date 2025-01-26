T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $21,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.49 and a twelve month high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

Insider Activity

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,822.95. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.