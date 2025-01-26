KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 57,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 92,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $165.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.37 and a twelve month high of $165.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.