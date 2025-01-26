Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 9,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 12,827 shares.The stock last traded at $18.56 and had previously closed at $18.14.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.