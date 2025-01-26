Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,988 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $17,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $479.49 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.84 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.48. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

