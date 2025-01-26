Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $383.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $278.36 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.06.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

