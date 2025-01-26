Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRV opened at $241.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

