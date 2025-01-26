Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,157,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,644,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,550,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,729 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,682,000 after acquiring an additional 591,205 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC now owns 686,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 449,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 828,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 445,291 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

