Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 247,947 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.