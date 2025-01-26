Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $297.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.09% from the company’s current price.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.11.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TRV opened at $241.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,795,375 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 20.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total transaction of $990,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. This trade represents a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total value of $2,725,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,162 shares in the company, valued at $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,329. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.