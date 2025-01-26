FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 581.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.46.

In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at $143,819. The trade was a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $466.63 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $477.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

