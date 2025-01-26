Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $45.25 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.18.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

