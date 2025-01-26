Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.70 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.89% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 136,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

JEMA stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

