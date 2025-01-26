Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Shares of TTD opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.66, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.56 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

