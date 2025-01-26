FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,061 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.43.

FedEx Trading Up 1.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $273.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

