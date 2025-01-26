Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,663,540.40. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This represents a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock worth $15,431,250. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

NYSE:FIX opened at $544.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $201.61 and a one year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

