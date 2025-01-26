Dakota Wealth Management Has $332,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Waste Connections by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 969.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WCN opened at $177.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.85. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.32 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

