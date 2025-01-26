EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Free Report) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EQV Ventures Acquisition were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

EQV stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

EQV Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

