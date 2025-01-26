EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Free Report) by 191.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EQV Ventures Acquisition were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EQV Ventures Acquisition Price Performance
EQV stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.05.
EQV Ventures Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EQV Ventures Acquisition
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EQV Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQV Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.