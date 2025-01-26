Dakota Wealth Management Sells 308 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

