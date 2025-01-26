Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 21 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,935,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,210,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total transaction of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,701.44. This trade represents a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.05, for a total value of $1,199,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,437.45. This represents a 33.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $565.00 to $560.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.89.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

AMP stock opened at $563.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.41. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.12 and a fifty-two week high of $577.00.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

