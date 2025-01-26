iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

