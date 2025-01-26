SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,910,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 353,554 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,102,000. Cvfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CWI opened at $28.92 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

