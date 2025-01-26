Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $104.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.