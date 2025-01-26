Dakota Wealth Management Has $399,000 Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,778 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,842,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 940,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,313.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 449,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 685,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 413,423 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $14.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBLK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.30 to $20.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.