Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 258,067 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,104,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.79 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.35 price objective (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBP

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.