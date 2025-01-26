Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Redwire’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Redwire from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE RDW opened at $21.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87. Redwire has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,598,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,810,988.56. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 417,656 shares of company stock worth $7,663,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwire by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

