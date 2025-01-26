Dakota Wealth Management Sells 3,745 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

