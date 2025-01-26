Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 14,164 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 179.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

