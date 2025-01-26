Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $711.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $640.00 to $711.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.83.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $584.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.35.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,819.42. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,734. This represents a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,475 shares of company stock valued at $22,070,807. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

