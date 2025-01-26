Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after buying an additional 3,984,419 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 711,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,982 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
