Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 265.1% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 149,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 108,842 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Balanced Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 81,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 2,032,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

