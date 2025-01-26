Barclays Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $74.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE BYD opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $76.73.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,190,719.50. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 660 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $49,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,339.36. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,364 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,893 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after buying an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after buying an additional 894,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 679,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

