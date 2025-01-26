Dakota Wealth Management Has $481,000 Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Coupang were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,153,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584,910 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Coupang by 139.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coupang by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,630,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,046 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 762.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,798,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,710,000 after buying an additional 2,474,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,184,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Up 2.5 %

Coupang stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.10. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.01 per share, with a total value of $18,007,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,038,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,449,739.23. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

