Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $666.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $640.00 to $666.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ISRG. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.83.

ISRG stock opened at $584.05 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.35.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total value of $95,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,899.12. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,475 shares of company stock worth $22,070,807. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after buying an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after purchasing an additional 143,440 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

